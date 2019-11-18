Global Ceramic Membrane Market 2019 Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin, Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2023

Ceramic Membranes are increasingly being used in a broad range of industries such as biotechnology and pharmaceutical, dairy, food and beverage, as well as chemical and petrochemical, microelectronics, metal finishing, and power generation.

Ceramic Membranes are type of artificial membranes made from inorganic materials (such as alumina, titania, zirconia oxides, silicon carbide or some glassy materials). They are used in membrane operations. Ceramic Membranes are increasingly being used in a broad range of industries such as biotechnology and pharmaceutical, dairy, food and beverage, as well as chemical and petrochemical, microelectronics, metal finishing, and power generation.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Pall Corporation

Novasep

TAMI Industries

Atech

CTI

Veolia Water Technologies

Lishun Technology

CoorsTek

Nanostone Ceramic Membrane Market by Types

Flat-sheet Membrane

Pipe Membrane Ceramic Membrane Market by Applications

BiologyÂ &Â Medicine

ChemicalÂ Industry

FoodÂ &Â Beverage

WaterÂ Treatment