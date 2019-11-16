Global Cervical Interbody Fusion Cages Market Competition, Status and Forecast, Market Size by Players, Regions, by Types, Application by 2019-2023

Global “Cervical Interbody Fusion Cages Market” report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Anterior interbody cages are titanium cylinders that are placed in the disc space. The cages are porous and allow the bone graft to grow from the vertebral body through the cage and into the next vertebral body. The cages offer excellent fixation, so most patients do not need additional instrumentation (e.g. pedicle screws) or post-operative back braces for support.

This report studies the Cervical Interbody Fusion Cage market.The global average price of Cervical Interbody Fusion Cage is in the fluctuated trend, from 1502 USD/Unit in 2012 to 1469USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in fluctuated trend in the following five years.

The classification of Cervical Interbody Fusion Cage includes Metal type and Polymeric type. The proportion of Polymeric type in 2016 is about 88%.

Cervical Interbody Fusion Cage is widely used in Treatment of Spinal Diseases, Control Spinal Deformity Development, Protection of Spinal Nerves and Others. The most proportion of Cervical Interbody Fusion Cage is for Treatment of Spinal Diseases, and the proportion in 2016 is 47%. The trend of household is decreasing.

North America is the largest consumption places, with a consumption market share nearly 68% in 2016.

Market competition is not intense. Medtronic, Depuy Synthes, Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, BBraun, NuVasive etc. are the leaders of the industry, with high-end customers.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/Manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Medtronic

Depuy Synthes

Stryker

Zimmer Biomet

BBraun

NuVasive

Globus Medical

K2M

Orthofix

Shanghai Microport Orthopedics

BAUMER

Alphatec Spine

Medacta

Medicrea Cervical Interbody Fusion Cages Market by Types

Metal type

Polymeric type Cervical Interbody Fusion Cages Market by Applications

Treatment of Spinal Diseases

Control Spinal Deformity Development

Protection of Spinal Nerves