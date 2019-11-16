Global Cesium Iodide Market Research Report 2019: Manufacturing Demand, Size, Share, Insight and Forecast by 2024

The report primarily introduced the Cesium Iodide basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on.

This report studies the Cesium Iodide market, mainly focus on the caesium iodide crystals. The most important use of Caesium iodide. Caesium iodide (chemical formula CsI) is the ionic compound of caesium and iodine. It is often used as the input phosphor of an X-ray image intensifier tube found in fluoroscopy equipment. Caesium iodide photocathodes are highly efficient at extreme ultraviolet wavelengths. Cesium iodide is a scintillation material with a high gamma-ray stopping power due to its relative high density and effective atomic number. It is used either in its undoped form or doped with sodium or thallium for scintillation counting. CsI has not high resistance to thermal and mechanical shock due to the absence of a cleavage plane. Compared to NaI (Tl) it is relatively soft and plastic material.An important application of caesium iodide crystals, which are scintillators, is electromagnetic calorimetry in experimental particle physics. Pure CsI is a fast and dense scintillating material with relatively low light yield that increases significantly with cooling. It shows two main emission components: one in the near ultraviolet region at the wavelength of 310 nm and one at 460 nm. The drawbacks of CsI are a high temperature gradient and a slight hygroscopicity..

