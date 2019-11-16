Global CFRP Market 2019 | Industry Outlook by Share, Size, Growth Factors, Sales, Revenue, and Regional Forecast to 2025

Global “CFRP Market” report 2019 helps to provide market status based on product type, applications, and regions. CFRP market report employs the SWOT analysis technique for the valuation of the development of the most remarkable Key players. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

Top Key Players of Global CFRP Market Are:

Cytec Industries Inc.

DowAksa Advanced Composites Holdings B.V.

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Hexcel Corporation

Jiangsu Hengshen Fibre Material Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd

SGL Carbon SE

Teijin Limited.

Toray Industries, Inc.

Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Co., Ltd.

About CFRP Market:

CFRP are composite materials made through infusion of a resin and a carbon fiber reinforcement. They offer high weight savings, increased tensile strength, fatigue resistance, impact resistance and durability which make them ideal for use in diversified industrial applications. CFRP products are increasingly substituting metals in various automotive applications, primarily to reduce fuel consumption. They are used in manufacturing of tennis racquets, aerospace & automotive components, protective helmets, blades for wind turbines, molding compounds, plates for building & construction and imaging equipment structures. These materials can be used as a chemical or water purifier owing to carbon being a powerful absorbent.

CFRP products offer higher weight saving and thus a better fuel economy than the traditional materials such as steel and aluminum. Vehicle manufacturers are obliged to reduce the average energy consumption of vehicles, and this goal can be met using lightweight products. In addition, increased demands for eco-friendly and low VOCs products in vehicles enhance the need for CFRP products in automotive industry.

In 2019, the market size of CFRP is 12300 million US$ and it will reach 24300 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for CFRP. In this study, The Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size of CFRP: History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025 Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of CFRP in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Thermosetting

Thermoplastic

CFRP Market Segmentation, On the Basis of Applications:

Aerospace & Defense

Wind Turbines

Automotive

Sports Equipment

Building & Construction

Molding Compounds

Others

The Report Can Answer the Following Questions:

What is the global (North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia, China, Japan) production, production value, consumption, consumption value, import and export of CFRP?

Who are the global key manufacturers of CFRP Industry How being their operating situation (capacity, production, price, cost, gross and revenue)?

What are the types and applications of CFRP What being the market share of each type and application?

What are the upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment of CFRP What being the manufacturing process of CFRP?

What will the CFRP market size and the growth rate be in 2025?

What are the key factors driving the global CFRP industry?

Geographical Segmentation:

