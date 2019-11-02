Global Charcoal Market 2019 Forecast To 2023 With Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Cost Structure, And SWOT Analysis

The report outlines the competitive framework of the “Charcoal Market” industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Charcoal Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe
Charcoal is a woodfuel consumed in cities and towns. Some of the factors influencing the choice of using charcoal instead of firewood in urban areas include: Charcoal has a higher calorific value per unit weight that firewood, it is therefore more economical to transport charcoal over longer distances as compared to firewood; Storage of charcoal takes less room as compared to firewood; Charcoal is not liable to deterioration by insects and fungi which attack firewood; Charcoal is almost smokeless and sulphur free, as such it is ideal fuel for towns and cities.
In 2016, the global Charcoal market is led by Africa, capturing about 64.36% of global Charcoal production. Americas is the second-largest region-wise market with 21.26% global production share. At present, the major manufacturers of Charcoal are concentrated in Brazil. Brazil is the world leader, holding about 12% production market share in 2016.
In application, Charcoal downstream is wide and recently Charcoal has acquired increasing significance in various fields of metallurgical industry and others. Globally, the Charcoal market is mainly driven by growing demand for metallurgical industry which accounts for nearly 53.66% of total downstream consumption of Charcoal in global in 2016.
In price, the price of Charcoal is volatile. The price of Charcoal increased year by year. The fast growing cost in the environment and policy restriction is the main reason of the rising price.
In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Charcoal production will show a trend of steady growth.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Charcoal Market by Types
Charcoal Market by Applications
