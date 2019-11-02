Global Charcoal Market 2019 Forecast To 2023 With Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Cost Structure, And SWOT Analysis

Charcoal is a woodfuel consumed in cities and towns. Some of the factors influencing the choice of using charcoal instead of firewood in urban areas include: Charcoal has a higher calorific value per unit weight that firewood, it is therefore more economical to transport charcoal over longer distances as compared to firewood; Storage of charcoal takes less room as compared to firewood; Charcoal is not liable to deterioration by insects and fungi which attack firewood; Charcoal is almost smokeless and sulphur  free, as such it is ideal fuel for towns and cities.

In 2016, the global Charcoal market is led by Africa, capturing about 64.36% of global Charcoal production. Americas is the second-largest region-wise market with 21.26% global production share. At present, the major manufacturers of Charcoal are concentrated in Brazil. Brazil is the world leader, holding about 12% production market share in 2016.

In application, Charcoal downstream is wide and recently Charcoal has acquired increasing significance in various fields of metallurgical industry and others. Globally, the Charcoal market is mainly driven by growing demand for metallurgical industry which accounts for nearly 53.66% of total downstream consumption of Charcoal in global in 2016.

In price, the price of Charcoal is volatile. The price of Charcoal increased year by year. The fast growing cost in the environment and policy restriction is the main reason of the rising price.

In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Charcoal production will show a trend of steady growth.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Plantar Group

Carvão São Manoel

Gryfskand

Blackwood Charcoal

Matsuri International

Paraguay Charcoal

Jumbo Charcoal

VIET GLOBAL IMEX

Sagar Charcoal Depot

Namco CC

Ignite Products

Carbon Roots International

Sichuan Shuangli Yonghui Tanye

BRICAPAR SAE

Clorox

Charcoal Market by Types

Charcoal Briquette

Hardwood Charcoal

Charcoal Market by Applications

Metallurgical Industry

Industrial Field

Cooking Fuel