Global Chemical Anchors Market 2020: Segmented by Application and Geography Trends, Growth and Forecasts to 2026

By Joann Wilson on December 9, 2019

Chemical Anchors

GlobalChemical Anchors Market” report initiates from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Chemical Anchors by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Summary

  • Chemical or resin anchors are generic terms relating to steel studs, bolts and anchorages which are bonded into a substrate, usually masonry and concrete, using a resin based adhesive system. Ideally suited for high load applications, in virtually all cases the resulting bond is stronger than the base material itself and as the system is based on chemical adhesion, no load stress is imparted to the base material as with expansion type anchors and are therefore ideal for close to edge fixing, reduced center and group anchoring and use in concrete of unknown quality or low compressive strength.
  • The report forecast global Chemical Anchors market to grow to reach xxx Million USD in 2019 with a CAGR of xx% during the period 2020-2024.
  • The report offers detailed coverage of Chemical Anchors industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Chemical Anchors by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.
  • First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Chemical Anchors market for 2015-2024.
  • And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].
  • At the same time, we classify Chemical Anchors according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.
  • Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Chemical Anchors company.4

    Key Companies

  • Powers Fasteners
  • MKT FASTENING LLC
  • HALFEN
  • Sika
  • Hilti
  • Simpson Strong Tie
  • FIXDEX Fastening
  • Henkel
  • ITW
  • Fischer
  • Chemfix Products Ltd
  • Mungo
  • RAWLPLUG
  • XuPu Fasteners
  • Saidong

    Global Chemical Anchors Market analysis studies the attractiveness and the dynamics of a special market within a special industry. It is extent of the industry analysis and thus in turn of the global environmental analysis. Through all of these analyses, the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of a Chemical Anchors Market company can be identified.

    Market Segmentation of Chemical Anchors Market

    Market by Application

  • Architecture
  • Highway
  • Bridge
  • Others

  • Market by Type

  • Injectable Adhensive Anchors
  • Capsule Adhensive Anchors

    By Region

  • Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]
  • Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
  • North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]
  • Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
  • South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

