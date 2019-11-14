Global Chiller Market Size 2019: Application, Consumption, Market Segment, Size, Growth Opportunities, Regions Forecast 2024

Global “Chiller market” Research Report 2019-2024 is the complete study of the Chiller market. The content contains latest technology, industry drivers, geographic trends, market statistics, market forecasts, producers, and equipment suppliers. The report primarily introduced the Chiller basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, containing the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market development rate and forecast etc.

A chiller is a machine that removes heat from a liquid via a vapor-compression or absorption refrigeration cycle. This liquid can then be circulated through a heat exchanger to cool equipment, or another process stream (such as air or process water). As a necessary by product, refrigeration creates waste heat that must be exhausted to ambience, or for greater efficiency, recovered for heating purposes..

Chiller Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Johnson Controls

Trane Inc.

Carrier Corporation

Smartd Chiller Group Inc.

Thermax Ltd.

Hitachi Appliances Inc.

Climaveneta S.P.A.

Polyscience

Dimplex Thermal Solutions.

Thermal Care Inc.

BV Thermal Systems

Temptek Inc.

Advantage Engineering Inc.

Broad Air Conditioning Co. Ltd.

Hyundai Climate Control Co.

Ltd.

Robur Group

Yazaki Corporation

Kawasaki Thermal Eng. Co. Ltd. and many more. Chiller Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Chiller Market can be Split into:

Screw Chiller

Scroll Chiller

Centrifugal Chiller

Absorption Chiller

Reciprocating Chiller. By Applications, the Chiller Market can be Split into:

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Food & Beverages

Plastics

Rubber