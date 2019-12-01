Global Chiller Market Size, Share 2019 Comprehensive Analysis by Latest Trends, Industry Development, Competitive Strategy Forecast to 2025

Global "Chiller Market" report 2019 basically focuses on market size, share, revenue, industry growth rate, trends and forecast.

List of Top Key Players in the Global Chiller Market:

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Johnson Controls

Trane Inc.

Carrier Corporation

Smartd Chiller Group Inc.

Thermax Ltd.

Hitachi Appliances Inc.

Climaveneta S.P.A.

Polyscience

Dimplex Thermal Solutions.

About Chiller Market:

A chiller is a machine that removes heat from a liquid via a vapor-compression or absorption refrigeration cycle. This liquid can then be circulated through a heat exchanger to cool equipment, or another process stream (such as air or process water). As a necessary by product, refrigeration creates waste heat that must be exhausted to ambience, or for greater efficiency, recovered for heating purposes.

Chillers have gained popularity owing to factors such as rise in consumption of frozen foods, high demand for energy-efficient cooling solutions and growth in the industrial sector.

The global Chiller market was valued at 9990 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 13800 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Chiller volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Chiller market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Global Chiller Market Report Segment by Types:

Screw Chiller

Scroll Chiller

Centrifugal Chiller

Absorption Chiller

Reciprocating Chiller

Global Chiller Market Report Segmented by Application:

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Food & Beverages

Plastics

Rubber

Medical & Others

Geographical Segmentation:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Chiller in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Detailed TOC of Chiller Market Report 2019-2025:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Chiller Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Chiller Market Size

2.2 Chiller Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.4 Key Trends for Chiller Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Chiller Production by Manufacturers

3.2 Chiller Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Chiller Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Chiller Production by Regions

4.1 North America

4.2 Europe

4.3 China

4.4 Southeast Asia

4.5 India

5 Breakdown Data by Type and Applications

5.1 Global Chiller Market Size by Type

5.2 Global Market Size by Applications

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Chiller Production by Type

6.2 Global Chiller Revenue by Type

6.3 Chiller Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Chiller Breakdown Data by Application

Continued……

