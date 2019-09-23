Global Chitosan Derivatives Market Analysis, Growth, Size, Study, Demand and Forecast 2029-2024

About Chitosan Derivatives:

Chitosan is a linear polysaccharide composed of randomly distributed β-(1-4)-linked D-glucosamine and N-acetyl-D-glucosamine. It is produced by basic (caustic soda) deacetylation reaction of chitin, the main component of fungi cell walls and insect or crustacean exoskeletons.

Chitosan Derivatives Market Types:

Chitosan HCl

Carboxymethyl Chitosan

Chitosan Quaternary Ammonium Salt

Hydroxypropyl Chitosan

Chitosan Oligosaccharide

Others Chitosan Derivatives Market Applications:

Medical

Health Food

Cosmetics

Water Treatment

Chitosan derivatives can be used in various fields, like medical, health food cosmetics, water treatment, etc. Medical is the largest application of chitosan derivatives, with market share of 37.85% in 2015. Health food and cosmetics are also important applications of chitosan derivatives, due to the growing demand of life quality improvement.

Chitosan derivatives can be classified as Chitosan HCl, Carboxymethyl Chitosan, Chitosan Quaternary Ammonium Salt, Hydroxypropyl Chitosan, Chitosan Oligosaccharide, etc. in terms of product type. Chitosan HCl is the major kind of chitosan derivative, Hydroxypropyl Chitosan and Chitosan Oligosaccharide also takes large market share.

The largest producers of chitosan derivatives in the worldwide are Golden-Shell, Lushen Bioengineering, etc. The largest producing area of chitosan derivatives is China, while the production in developed areas are quite limited, due to strict environmental protection regulations.

The worldwide market for Chitosan Derivatives is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.3% over the next five years, will reach 53 million US$ in 2024, from 36 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.