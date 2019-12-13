Global Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Market 2019 Size, Top Players Analysis, Statistics, Revenue, Technology Trends and Forecast to 2024

Global “Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) market size.

About Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid):

Chloroacetic acid, also called Chloroacetic acid (MCA), is a bi-functional molecule-structured acid. At room temperature, pure MCA is a colorless, deliquescent crystalline mass. It is very soluble in water, freely soluble in methanol, ethanol, isopropanol, diethyl ether and acetone. It is extensively used as a chemical intermediate for the production of numerous industrially and commercially important chemicals, including glycine, CMC, TGA, and cyanoacetic acid. It is also used in the production of betaine-type surfactants, synthetic caffeine, and vitamins, and the production of 2, 4-D and methanoates for using in herbicides. MCA is commercially produced through the chlorination of acetic acid during the production of acetic anhydride as a catalyst.MCA is marketed in various forms: as a solid (powder or flakes), in molten form (kept at a temperature > 80Â°C) or as 80% dilution in water. For these forms of packaging, exposure estimates are made.

Solid MCA

MCA Solution

Major Applications covered in the Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Market report are:

Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC)

Agrochemical

Surfactants

Thioglycolic acid (TGA)

Scope of Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Market:

MCA downstream is wide and the major fields are carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC), agrochemical, surfactants and thioglycolic acid (TGA). CMC is acting as a major driving force for the growth of the global chloroacetic acid market. The growth of the CMC market is further being augmented by the increased demand for CMC for oil drilling operations from the oil and gas industry in USA and the Middle East.

The global MCA market will continue to be driven by the Chinese market. China currently accounts for half of global MCA consumption. And Europe are accounting for about 21.29% production market shares in 2016.

At present, in Europe and USA, the chloroacetic acid industry is generally at a more advanced level. The worldâs large enterprises are mainly concentrated in these regions. With the development of Chinese chloroacetic acid production technology, the competitiveness in the global market gradually increases.

The worldwide market for Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.