Global Chondroitin Sulfate Market 2019: Size, Development, Manufactures, Growth, Key Factors and Forecast- 2024

Global “Chondroitin Sulfate Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Chondroitin Sulfate market size.

About Chondroitin Sulfate:

Chondroitin Sulfate is a Sulfated glycosaminoglycan (GAG) composed of a chain of alternating sugars (N-acetylgalactosamine and glucuronic acid). It is usually found attached to proteins as part of a proteoglycan. A chondroitin chain can have over 100 individual sugars, each of which can be Sulfated in variable positions and quantities. Chondroitin Sulfate is an important structural component of cartilage and provides much of its resistance to compression. Along with glucosamine, chondroitin Sulfate has become a widely used dietary supplement for treatment of osteoarthritis.

Top Key Players of Chondroitin Sulfate Market:

ANXIN

WanTuMing Biological

TSI Group

Yantai Dongcheng

Focus Chem

YBCC

Runxin Biotechnology

ISBA

Huiwen

QJBCHINA

Meitek (Synutra International)

Hengjie Bio-Pharmaceuticals

Nippon Zoki

GGI

Summit Nutritionals

Sioux Pharm

Ruikangda Biochemical

Guanglong Biochem

Pacific Rainbow

Get a Sample Copy of the report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13985461 Major Types covered in the Chondroitin Sulfate Market report are:

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade Major Applications covered in the Chondroitin Sulfate Market report are:

Pharmaceutical

Dietary Supplements

Cosmetics

Veterinary Use Scope of Chondroitin Sulfate Market:

The Chondroitin Sulfate industry is concentrated in China. There are more than 200 manufacturers in the world, especially in China.

China is the largest producer (production 10200 MT in 2015), with the market share of 79%, and consumed 900 MT in 2015 of Chondroitin Sulfate, and China is an export country. Most Food grade exports to the United States, Pharmaceutical grade exports to the Europe.

Unites States is an important consumption market of Chondroitin Sulfate, enjoying 61% consumption market share in 2015. In China, 60% of exports amount exported to the United States.

The worldwide market for Chondroitin Sulfate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 15.4% over the next five years, will reach 2850 million US$ in 2024, from 1210 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.