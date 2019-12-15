 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Chondroitin Sulfate Market 2019: Size, Development, Manufactures, Growth, Key Factors and Forecast- 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 15, 2019

Chondroitin Sulfate

GlobalChondroitin Sulfate Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Chondroitin Sulfate market size.

About Chondroitin Sulfate:

Chondroitin Sulfate is a Sulfated glycosaminoglycan (GAG) composed of a chain of alternating sugars (N-acetylgalactosamine and glucuronic acid). It is usually found attached to proteins as part of a proteoglycan. A chondroitin chain can have over 100 individual sugars, each of which can be Sulfated in variable positions and quantities. Chondroitin Sulfate is an important structural component of cartilage and provides much of its resistance to compression. Along with glucosamine, chondroitin Sulfate has become a widely used dietary supplement for treatment of osteoarthritis.

Top Key Players of Chondroitin Sulfate Market:

  • ANXIN
  • WanTuMing Biological
  • TSI Group
  • Yantai Dongcheng
  • Focus Chem
  • YBCC
  • Runxin Biotechnology
  • ISBA
  • Huiwen
  • QJBCHINA
  • Meitek (Synutra International)
  • Hengjie Bio-Pharmaceuticals
  • Nippon Zoki
  • GGI
  • Summit Nutritionals
  • Sioux Pharm
  • Ruikangda Biochemical
  • Guanglong Biochem
  • Pacific Rainbow

    Major Types covered in the Chondroitin Sulfate Market report are:

  • Food Grade
  • Pharmaceutical Grade

    Major Applications covered in the Chondroitin Sulfate Market report are:

  • Pharmaceutical
  • Dietary Supplements
  • Cosmetics
  • Veterinary Use

    Scope of Chondroitin Sulfate Market:

  • The Chondroitin Sulfate industry is concentrated in China. There are more than 200 manufacturers in the world, especially in China.
  • China is the largest producer (production 10200 MT in 2015), with the market share of 79%, and consumed 900 MT in 2015 of Chondroitin Sulfate, and China is an export country. Most Food grade exports to the United States, Pharmaceutical grade exports to the Europe.
  • Unites States is an important consumption market of Chondroitin Sulfate, enjoying 61% consumption market share in 2015. In China, 60% of exports amount exported to the United States.
  • The worldwide market for Chondroitin Sulfate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 15.4% over the next five years, will reach 2850 million US$ in 2024, from 1210 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Chondroitin Sulfate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Chondroitin Sulfate product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Chondroitin Sulfate, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Chondroitin Sulfate in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Chondroitin Sulfate competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Chondroitin Sulfate breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Chondroitin Sulfate market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Chondroitin Sulfate sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Chondroitin Sulfate Market Report pages: 136

