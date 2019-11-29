Global Chondroitin Sulfate Market Competition, Status and Forecast, Market Size by Players, Regions, by Types, Application by 2019-2023

Global “Chondroitin Sulfate Market” report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Chondroitin Sulfate is a Sulfated glycosaminoglycan (GAG) composed of a chain of alternating sugars (N-acetylgalactosamine and glucuronic acid). It is usually found attached to proteins as part of a proteoglycan. A chondroitin chain can have over 100 individual sugars, each of which can be Sulfated in variable positions and quantities. Chondroitin Sulfate is an important structural component of cartilage and provides much of its resistance to compression. Along with glucosamine, chondroitin Sulfate has become a widely used dietary supplement for treatment of osteoarthritis.

The Chondroitin Sulfate industry is concentrated in China. There are more than 200 manufacturers in the world, especially in China.

China is the largest producer (production 10200 MT in 2015), with the market share of 79%, and consumed 900 MT in 2015 of Chondroitin Sulfate, and China is an export country. Most Food grade exports to the United States, Pharmaceutical grade exports to the Europe.

Unites States is an important consumption market of Chondroitin Sulfate, enjoying 61% consumption market share in 2015. In China, 60% of exports amount exported to the United States.

