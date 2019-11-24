Global Chromium Trioxide Market Forecasts (2019-2023) With Industry Chain Structure, Competitive Landscape, New Projects and Investment Analysis.

It is the acidic anhydride of chromic acid, and is sometimes marketed under the same name. This compound is a dark-purple solid under anhydrous conditions, bright orange when wet and which dissolves in water concomitant with hydrolysis. Millions of kilograms are produced annually, mainly for electroplating. Chromium trioxide is a powerful oxidiser and a suspected carcinogen.

Chromium Trioxide industry is highly concentrated, the manufacturers have high bargaining power over downstream users. Also, target client are mainly small and medium sized players.Leading suppliers in the industry are Lanxess, Soda Sanayii, Elementis, Hunter Chemical, Aktyubinsk, MidUral Group, NPCC, Zhenhua Chemical, Yinhe Chemical, etc.

Rising demand from the packaging industry in BRICS countries is expected to be one of the major factors driving the global Chromium Trioxide market. In addition, the necessary demand for metal products is the fundamental power for the development of chromium trioxide market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Lanxess

Soda Sanayii

Elementis

Hunter Chemical LLC

Aktyubinsk

MidUral Group

NPCC

Vishnu

Nippon Chem

Zhenhua Chemical

Yinhe Chemical

Chongqing Minfeng Chemical

Haining Peace Chemical

Zhonglan Yima Chemical Chromium Trioxide Market by Types

Purity 99.7%

Purity 99.8%

Purity 99.9% Chromium Trioxide Market by Applications

Printing and Dyeing Industry

Electroplating Industry

Wood Preservation