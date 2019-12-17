Global Chromium Trioxide Market Size, Business to Gain High Revenue during 2019-2024

Global “Chromium Trioxide Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Chromium Trioxide market size.

About Chromium Trioxide:

It is the acidic anhydride of chromic acid, and is sometimes marketed under the same name. This compound is a dark-purple solid under anhydrous conditions, bright orange when wet and which dissolves in water concomitant with hydrolysis. Millions of kilograms are produced annually, mainly for electroplating. Chromium trioxide is a powerful oxidiser and a suspected carcinogen.

Top Key Players of Chromium Trioxide Market:

anxess

Soda Sanayii

Elementis

Hunter Chemical LLC

Aktyubinsk

MidUral Group

NPCC

Vishnu

Nippon Chem

Zhenhua Chemical

Yinhe Chemical

Chongqing Minfeng Chemical

Haining Peace Chemical

Zhonglan Yima Chemical

Major Types covered in the Chromium Trioxide Market report are:

Purity 99.7%

Purity 99.8%

Purity 99.9% Major Applications covered in the Chromium Trioxide Market report are:

Printing and Dyeing Industry

Electroplating Industry

Wood Preservation

Other Scope of Chromium Trioxide Market:

Chromium Trioxide industry is highly concentrated, the manufacturers have high bargaining power over downstream users. Also, target client are mainly small and medium sized players.Leading suppliers in the industry are Lanxess, Soda Sanayii, Elementis, Hunter Chemical, Aktyubinsk, MidUral Group, NPCC, Zhenhua Chemical, Yinhe Chemical, etc.

Rising demand from the packaging industry in BRICS countries is expected to be one of the major factors driving the global Chromium Trioxide market. In addition, the necessary demand for metal products is the fundamental power for the development of chromium trioxide market.

The worldwide market for Chromium Trioxide is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.2% over the next five years, will reach 550 million US$ in 2024, from 550 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.