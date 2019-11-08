Global Cigars Market 2019-2025 Estimated Size, Share, Emerging Technologies, Professional Outlook, Regional Segmentation by Type and Applications

Global “Cigars Market” report provides an overview of the industry consisting of definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The report also sorts the Cigars market as per product types and application sections and studies the individual growth of each segment. Various Cigars industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

A cigar is a tightly-rolled bundle of dried and fermented tobacco leaf, rolled in a series of types and sizes, which is ignited so that its smoke may be drawn into the mouth.The key drivers of this market include the addition of smokers to inhale and cigars are considered superior than cigarettes due to lower levels of nicotine. Rising middle class, culture shift and affluent life style are among other driving forces in cigar consumption. Restraining factors could be plethora of government regulations and ban on tobacco production and consumption in several countries. In addition growing health concerns and aging of population act as another major restrains to consumption of Cigar. Major distribution channels are supermarkets, speciality stores and departmental stores.The global Cigars market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Women

Men Cigars Market by Types:

Parejo

Figurado

Cigarillo