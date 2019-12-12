Global Circulating Tumor Cells Market Segmentation along with Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies, Factors Contributing to Growth and Forecast 2023

Circulating tumor cells are cancer cells that have detached from the tumor and are found at extremely low levels in the bloodstream. The value of capturing and counting CTCs is evolving as more research data is gathered about the utility of these markers in monitoring disease progression and potentially guiding personalized cancer therapy.

USA is the largest supplier of CTCs Products, with a revenue market share nearly 47.41% in 2017. Europe is the second largest supplier of CTCs products, enjoying revenue market share nearly 26.24% in 2017. Asia has the highest growth rate. Vendors recognize the importance of this region, particularly in China, India and are working towards penetrating this market by strengthening their sales and distribution networks.

Menarini-Silicon Biosystems

Qiagen (Adnagen)

Advanced Cell Diagnostics

ApoCell

Epic Sciences

Greiner Bio-one GmbH

Cynvenio

SurExamBio-Tech

Fluxion Biosciences

Ikonisys

Hangzhou Watson Biotech

Biocept

CytoTrack

Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech

Celsee

Clearbridge Biomedics

Circulating Tumor Cells Market by Types

CTC Enrichment

Circulating Tumor Cells Market by Applications

Breast Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Lung Cancer