Global Clad Pipes Market Revenue, Size, Share, Scenario on Trends and Growth Parameters, 2019 to 2025

The Global "Clad Pipes Market" report 2019 provides complete market estimation of market overview, SWOT analysis, strategies and market revenue during the forecast period.

About Clad Pipes Market:

Clad pipes are special corrosion-resistant pipes made by bonding carbon steel pipes with corrosion resistant alloys (CRAs) to withstand highly corrosive environments. They are mostly used in the offshore oil & gas industry in high temperature and high pressure conditions as they exhibit high corrosion resistivity. Clad pipes are generally made by bonding a parent metal pipe, which is generally carbon steel, and a CRA metal pipe made of nickel and copper alloys.

One of the main factors associated with the prosperity of the clad pipe market is corrosion. Corrosion is a major problem in pipelines in the oil & gas industry as oil & gas products carry along various chemicals and gases that causes corrosion. This has compelled major oil & gas companies to opt for the installation of clad pipes as they are economical and corrosion resistant. This, coupled with the increasing number of offshore oil & gas projects, is expected to drive the clad pipe market over the forecast period.

The fabrication of clad pipes is difficult and requires specialized welding techniques. Clad pipes are also more expensive as compared to lined pipes, which may prove to be a challenge as it deters the adoption of clad pipes. However, given its advantages such as high corrosion resistivity, light weight and economic price point, the clad pipe market is expected to register robust growth over the forecast period.

The global Clad Pipes market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Clad Pipes volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Clad Pipes market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Top Key Manufacturers in Worldwide Clad Pipes Market Are:

Butting Group

The Japan Steel Works (JSW)

NobelClad

Proclad

Inox Tech

Gieminox

Eisenbau Kramer

Cladtek Holdings

Tenaris

Precision Castparts Corporation

In this study, The Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size of Clad Pipes:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

Clad Pipes Market Report Segment by Types:

4-12 inches

12-24 inches

24-48 inches

48-60 inches

60-120 inches

Others

Clad Pipes Market Report Segmented by Application:

Oil & Gas

Chemical Industry

Water Treatment

Others

Geographical Segmentation:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

