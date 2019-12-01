Global Classical Swine Fever Vaccines Market 2019 Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin, Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2023

Classical swine fever (CSF), also known as hog cholera, is a contagious viral disease of pigs, including wild boar. The causative virus is a member of the genus Pestivirus of the family Flaviviridae, and is closely related to the viruses of bovine viral diarrhoea and border disease. There is only one serotype of CSF virus (CSFV).

The classification of Classical Swine Fever Vaccines includes Tissue Culture Origin and Cell Line Origin. The proportion of Tissue Culture Origin in 2016 is about 60%. And the proportion of Cell Line Origin in 2016 is about 40%.

Market competition is intense WINSUN, CAHIC, Merial, MSD Animal Health, Chopper Biology, Ceva etc. are the leader of this industry. With the development of society and the changing of consumer demand, the Classical Swine Fever Vaccines industry will be more and more popular in the future.

WINSUN

CAHIC

Merial

MSD Animal Health

Chopper Biology

Ceva

ChengDu Tecbond

Veterinary

Ringpu Biology

Qilu Animal

DHN

CAVAC

Komipharm

Agrovet

Bioveta

Jinyu Bio-Technology

Institutul Pasteur

MVP

Tecon Classical Swine Fever Vaccines Market by Types

Tissue Culture Origin

Cell Line Origin Classical Swine Fever Vaccines Market by Applications

Government Tender