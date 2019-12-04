Global Clean Room Air Filter Market 2020 Overview Along with Competitive Landscape, Company Profiles with Product Details and Competitors and Forecast 2023

Cleanroom Air Filters are designed for use in controlled critical environments such as hospitals and in microelectronic, pharmaceutical and biotech facilities. A cleanroom uses air filters that are much more efficient than those used in offices.
North Americas sales volume accounted for the highest market share (27.37%%) in 2017, followed by the North America and China.
At present, the manufactures of Cleanroom Air Filters are concentrated in North America, Europe, Japan, China and Southeast Asia. Europe is the largest sales revenue area in the world, which occupied about 31.20% share in 2017 by sales value. The global leading players in this market are Camfil, CLARCOR, American Air Filters Company, MANN+HUMMEL, Nippon Muki, etc.
The Cleanroom Air Filters are mainly used by Medical, Biotech, Electronics and Pharma Application. The dominated application is Electronics Application.
For forecast, the global Cleanroom Air Filters revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 4-6%. We tend to believe that this industry still has a good future, considering the current demand of Cleanroom Air Filters.
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries
