Global Clofentezine Market Study, Competitive Strategies, Key Manufacturers, New Project Investment and Forecast 2023

Clofentezine is a pure red crystal chemical substance, formula C14H8CL2N4. One kind of tetrazine acaricides, embryo development inhibitors, mainly kill lice eggs, also have a certain effect on pups, and are not effective for adult lice.

Clofentezine is a very small kind of acaricide, which can only play a significant role in maggot eggs, thus limiting its use. On the other hand, it is easy to produce drug resistance. Downstream customers are used with other acaricides generally. It has many alternatives. Therefore, the demand is unstable.At present, China and Israel are the main producing areas. However, with the tightening of Chinas environmental protection policy, a large number of manufacturers have been forced to shut down the production line due to environmental pressure and have withdrawn from the industry. Such as Hebei Lvfeng Chemical. It is expected that this situation will not be improved in the future.On the other hand, raw material prices have risen sharply, causing the price of this product to increase in the second half of 2017, especially in the second half of the year. For the above two reasons, we expect that prices will remain high in 2018.Since the main target of clofentezine is fruit trees, apples and pears are the main consumers. Therefore, the consumption area of clofentezine is the main producing area of apple and pear. Therefore, regional consumption is obviously regional. And the market changes little. Cause the market to be fixed, even a bit rigid.At present, the market has a relatively better effect as a fluazinate. As a new type of acaricide, it has the advantages of residual place and good effect, but it is expensive, so we believe that in the next few years, this product will still be a lot of Used, but as the competition continues to mature. His pressure will gradually increase.

Get Sample PDF Copy of Clofentezine Market Research Report at : –https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13827750

The report outlines the competitive framework of the Clofentezine Market industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Clofentezine Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Adama

Jiangsu Baoye Chemical

Zhejiang Qingfeng Chemical

Hebei Lvfeng Chemical

… Clofentezine Market by Types

Contentï¼97%

Content 95-97% Clofentezine Market by Applications

Fruit Trees