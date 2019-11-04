Global Cloud-based Database Market 2019 Forecast To 2023 With Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Cost Structure, And SWOT Analysis

The report outlines the competitive framework of the “Cloud-based Database Market” industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Cloud-based Database Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

A cloud-based database is a database, as the name suggests, resides on a cloud computing platform. Databases are used to store and manage various forms of data generated by a company. Database services can be provided on-premises or on-demand. On-demand services are known as cloud-based databases, which is gaining increasing acceptance among several organizations. A cloud-based database is suitable for organizations that require immediate access to database services, easy scalability options, low cost, and low maintenance. Service providers offer end-to-end solutions, which help organizations focus on their core business areas.The cloud database solutions have empowered organizations to focus on their core business competencies by relying on the cloud resources completely. Various cloud databases are becoming relevant as they improve the overall efficiency of the client offerings and reduce the support and maintenance considerably, giving almost total control of operations over the data which is stored.The market is extremely competitive with vendors competing to gain a greater market share. Players in the market are constantly looking for ways to increase their market share through mergers and acquisitions and partnerships, as well as raising funding. Among them, Amazon Web Services is the leading player in the Europe cloud-based database market with the market share of 32.52% in 2017, in terms of revenue.

GIR expects an increasing uptake of the cloud-based database across the globe for efficient and effective storage of databases in the cloud. The adoption of this service is growing with increased confidence of organizations in cloud for critical applications and lower prices due to increased competition. This will help the users to concentrate on their core competencies which will result in better customer satisfaction.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Amazon Web Services

Google

IBM

Microsoft

Oracle

Rackspace Hosting

Salesforce

Cassandra

Couchbase

MongoDB

SAP

Teradata

Alibaba

Tencent Cloud-based Database Market by Types

SQL Database

NoSQL Database Cloud-based Database Market by Applications

Small and Medium Business