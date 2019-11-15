Global Cloud Fax Market Dynamics, Comprehensive Analysis, Business Growth, Prospects and Opportunities 2019-2023

The report outlines the competitive framework of the “Cloud Fax Market” industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Cloud Fax Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

Cloud Fax is a simple, cost-effective cloud-based alternative to traditional fax machines and servers. Suitable for organizations of all sizes, it provides a streamlined faxing process, while substantially lowering your overall faxing costs. It lets you send and receive faxes to and from anywhere in the world via email and is fully compatible with all email platforms. It is secure, reliable and eliminates the need for fax machines, toner, paper, fax servers or dedicated fax lines.

Cloud Fax is mainly used by three groups: Individual and home officeï¼Small and Medium Enterprisesï¼Large Enterprises Issuers and Investors. And Large Enterprises are the most widely used group which takes up about 49.48% of the global market in 2016.

North America is the largest sales region of Cloud Fax market in the world in the past few years. North America market took up about 56.91% the global market in 2016, while Europe was 22.26%.

North America is now the key developers of Cloud Fax market. There are several companiesï¼such as OpenTextï¼CenturyLinkï¼eFax Corporate and TELUS.

OpenTextï¼CenturyLinkï¼Eskerï¼eFax Corporateï¼Biscomï¼TELUS and Retarus are the key suppliers in the global Cloud Fax market. Top 3 took up about 56.59% of the global market in 2016.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

OpenText

CenturyLink

Esker

eFax Corporate

Concord

Biscom

Xmedius

TELUS

GFI Software

Integra

Retarus Cloud Fax Market by Types

Fax from the Desktop

Fax from Email Cloud Fax Market by Applications

Individual and Home Office

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises