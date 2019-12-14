Global Clown Fish Market Research Report by Size, Top Manufactures, Product Types, Applications and Forecast to 2024

About Clown Fish:

The clown fish (also known as the anemonefish) is a small species of fish that is found around tropical coral reefs. The most commonly known species of clown fish is orange with white markings but clown fish can be found in many different colours and can also differ in shape.

Top Key Players of Clown Fish Market:

ORA Clownfish

Fisheries Research Institute

Council of Agriculture

Sustainable Aquatics

Sea & Reef

AMF

Zhejiang Mariculture Research Institute

Bali Aquarich

Captive Bred

Aquamarine International Get a Sample Copy of the report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14048403 Major Types covered in the Clown Fish Market report are:

Amphiprion Ocellaris

Maroon Clownfish

Tomato Clownfish

Amphiprion Polymnus Major Applications covered in the Clown Fish Market report are:

Commercial Aquarium

Home Aquarium Scope of Clown Fish Market:

The clown fish seen in the market include wild type and captive bred type. For the moment, wild type is keep at the amount of 1 million Pcs, which mainly lives in the Southeast Asian region. Considering the various factors, such as environmental issues, the wild clown fish is estimated to reduce in the market while the captive bred type is increasing.

Clown fish, or anemone fish as they are sometimes known, belong to the Damselfish family that includes sergeant majors and chromids. There are 28 species in the world, they are generally small in size (the largest species attaining 16cm maximum in length), and usually have some orange coloration on their bodies. The most famous, and most sought after, species is the clown anemone fish, Amphiprion percula, which has three white bars narrowly edged in black across their bodies. They are generally shallower water dwellers, existing in the top 15-20m of the worldâs oceans, and are opportunistic planktovores.

The worldwide market for Clown Fish is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.0% over the next five years, will reach 110 million US$ in 2024, from 78 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.