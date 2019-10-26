Global CMP Slurry Market Size, Study, Competitive Strategies, Key Manufacturers, New Project Investment and Forecast 2023

Report Title: 2018-2023 Global and Regional CMP Slurry Industry Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report

Chemical mechanical polishing/planarization (CMP) slurries are used in semiconductor manufacturing processes.

Chemical mechanical polishing/planarization (CMP) slurries are abrasive materials, also called non-crystalline inorganic oxides, which are dispersed in water blended with other chemicals and used in CMP processes for semiconductors. CMP process is employed in semiconductor manufacturing, where surfaces of wafers are smoothed and leveled with the help of abrasive slurries. This process is critical for precise lithography patterning, and is utilized after every deposition-etch step.

CMP Slurry Market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application

CMP Slurry Market by Top Manufacturers:

Cabot Corporation, Hitachi Chemical, Samsung Electronics, FujiFilm, Dow Chemicals, BASF, Applied Materials, 3M, Evonik, Fujimi Corporation

By Product Type

Aluminum oxide, Ceramic, Cerium oxide, Silica, Others

By Application

Silicon Wafers, Optical Substrates, Disk-drive Components, Other Microelectronic Surfaces,

CMP Slurry market plays dynamic role in the following region:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Finally, CMP Slurry market report analyse the manufacturing cost of the product, which is very important for the manufacturer and competitors, raw material price, manufacturing process cost, labour cost, energy cost, all these kinds of cost will affect the market trend, to know the manufacturing cost better, to know the CMP Slurry market better.

