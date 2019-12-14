Global CNC Machines Market 2020 Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2024, Business Opportunities and Future Investments

Summary

CNC Machining is a process used in the manufacturing sector that involves the use of computers to control machine tools. Tools that can be controlled in this manner include lathes, mills, routers and grinders, and so on.

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

Yamazaki Mazak

DMG Mori Seiki

TRUMPF

AMADA

Okuma Corporation

MAG

JTEKT Corporation

Schuler

GF Machining Solutions

Haas Automation

Emag

Hyundai WIA

Doosan Infracore

Makino

INDEX

Bystronic

Koerber Schleifring

Gleason

KOMATSU NTC

GROB

Hurco

HERMLE

Hardinge Group

Chiron

TORNOS

Schutte

NAGEL

MHI

SAMAG

SMTCL

Qinchuan

KMTCL

DMTG

HDCNC

Yunnan Xiyi

Shandong FIN

Yuhuan CNC

Qinghai Huading

TONTEC CNC Machines Market Segmentation Market by Type

CNC Lathe

CNC Milling Machine

CNC Grinding machine

Others Market by Application

Machinery manufacturing

Automobile

Aerospace & defense

Others

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]