Global Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2) Market Segmentation along with Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies, Factors Contributing to Growth and Forecast 2023

Coal tar is derived from coal. It is a byproduct of the production of coke, a solid fuel that contains mostly carbon, and coal gas. Coal tar is used primarily for the production of refined chemicals and coal-tar products, such as creosote and coal-tar pitch.
Coal tar can be used to produce many downstream chemical products including carbon black, pitch and wash oil etc. It can also be used as fuel oil directly. During all those applications, Carbon black is the largest consumption field, which consumed 11785.3 kilo tonne in 2018. Pitch is the second largest field with consumption share of 44.95% in 2018.
Globally, there are many suppliers, such as Baowu Steel Group, Rain Industries Limited, JFE Chemical, OCI, Koppers, Baoshun, Huanghua Xinnuo Lixing, Shanxi Coal and Chemical, POSCO, Sunlight Coking, Himadri Chemicals & Industries, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, Mitsubishi Chemical, Jiangxi Black Cat and Ansteel etc. Most coal tar suppliers also produce downstream product directly.
Global major production regions are mainly distributed in China, Asia other regions, Europe and North America. In 2017, China was the largest production regions, with production share of 71.69%. Europe is the second largest production region, which produced 2342.2 kilo tonne in 2017.
Limited by critical environmental pressure, China suppliers have decreased their capacity ultimate rate during those two years. In the future, driven by increasing downstream demand, we predict that global consumption will increase. By 2024, global coal tar production will be 26579.1 kilo tonne.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Baowu Steel Group
Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2) Market by Types
Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2) Market by Applications
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.,
Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2) market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
No. of pages: 167

https://www.absolutereports.com/global-coal-tar-cas-8007-45-2-market-growth-2019-2024-13881445
