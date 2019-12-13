Global Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2) Market Segmentation along with Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies, Factors Contributing to Growth and Forecast 2023

The report outlines the competitive framework of the Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2) Market industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2) Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

Get Sample PDF Copy of Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2) Market Research Report at :-https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13881445

Coal tar is derived from coal. It is a byproduct of the production of coke, a solid fuel that contains mostly carbon, and coal gas. Coal tar is used primarily for the production of refined chemicals and coal-tar products, such as creosote and coal-tar pitch.

Coal tar can be used to produce many downstream chemical products including carbon black, pitch and wash oil etc. It can also be used as fuel oil directly. During all those applications, Carbon black is the largest consumption field, which consumed 11785.3 kilo tonne in 2018. Pitch is the second largest field with consumption share of 44.95% in 2018.

Globally, there are many suppliers, such as Baowu Steel Group, Rain Industries Limited, JFE Chemical, OCI, Koppers, Baoshun, Huanghua Xinnuo Lixing, Shanxi Coal and Chemical, POSCO, Sunlight Coking, Himadri Chemicals & Industries, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, Mitsubishi Chemical, Jiangxi Black Cat and Ansteel etc. Most coal tar suppliers also produce downstream product directly.

Global major production regions are mainly distributed in China, Asia other regions, Europe and North America. In 2017, China was the largest production regions, with production share of 71.69%. Europe is the second largest production region, which produced 2342.2 kilo tonne in 2017.

Limited by critical environmental pressure, China suppliers have decreased their capacity ultimate rate during those two years. In the future, driven by increasing downstream demand, we predict that global consumption will increase. By 2024, global coal tar production will be 26579.1 kilo tonne.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Baowu Steel Group

Rain Industries Limited

JFE Chemical

OCI

Koppers

Baoshun

Huanghua Xinnuo Lixing

Shanxi Coal and Chemical

POSCO

Sunlight Coking

Himadri Chemicals & Industries

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

Mitsubishi Chemical

Jiangxi Black Cat

Ansteel Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2) Market by Types

High Temperature Coal Tar

Medium Temperature Coal Tar

Low Temperature Coal Tar Coal Tar (CAS 8007-45-2) Market by Applications

Carbon Black

Pitch

Wash Oil