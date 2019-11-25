Global Coarse Ilmenite Market Dynamics, Comprehensive Analysis, Business Growth, Prospects and Opportunities 2019-2023

Ilmenite is the titanium-iron oxide mineral with the idealized formula FeTiO3. It is a weakly magnetic black or steel-gray solid. From the commercial perspective, ilmenite is the most important ore of titanium. Ilmenite is the main source of titanium dioxide, which is used in paints, fabrics, plastics, paper, sunscreen, food and cosmetics.

In the last several years, global market of Coarse Ilmenite developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of -9.9 %. In 2017, global revenue of Coarse Ilmenite is nearly 740 M USD; the actual production is about 6100 K MT.

The classification of Coarse Ilmenite includes 55%, and the proportion of <52% in 2017 is about 45.6%, and the proportion of 52%-55% is about 36.6% in 2017.

Coarse Ilmenite is widely sales for Synthetic Rutile, Titanium Dioxide and Others. The most proportion of Coarse Ilmenite is used for Titanium Dioxide, and the consumption proportion is about 54.5% in 2017.

Rio Tinto

Iluka Resources

World Titane Holdings (Exxaro Resources)

Kenmare Resources

VV Minerals

China Vanadium Titano-Magneite Mining

Lomon

Coarse Ilmenite Market by Types

<52%

52%-55%

Coarse Ilmenite Market by Applications

Synthetic Rutile

Titanium Dioxide