Global Coating Equipment Production Market Share, Revenue, Market Size and Average Price by Manufacturers Shared in a Latest Research Report

About Coating Equipment Market Report: Powder coating equipment is generally used to coat metal surfaces. Equipment used to apply powder coating is dependent on the shape of the object, size of the object, and other parameters. The commonly used process for applying powder coating to metal surfaces is spraying powder coating by corona or tribo guns. The coated object is then cured in oven so as to form a uniform film of coatings. Various industries have started using powder coatings as they are free from volatile organic components. Moreover, increasing concerns about environment conservation and use of environment-friendly products are expected to fuel the demand for the powder coatings, thereby leading towards the growth of the powder coating equipment segment of the coating equipment market.

Top manufacturers/players: Nordson Corporation, IHI Ionbond AG, IHI Hauzer Techno Coating B.V., Sulzer Ltd., OC Oerlikon Corporation AG, Sata GmbH & Co. Kg, Graco Inc., Anest Iwata, Asahi Sunac Corporation, Wagner GmbH

Coating Equipment Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

Coating Equipment Market Segment by Type:

Liquid Coating Equipment

Powder Coating Equipment

Specialty Coating Equipment Coating Equipment Market Segment by Applications:

Automotive & Transportation

Aerospace

Industrial

Building & Infrastructure