Global Cochlear Implant (CI) System Market Along with Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast 2023

Cochlear Implant (CI) System Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
A Cochlear Implant (CI) System is a small, complex electronic device that can help to provide a sense of sound to a person who is profoundly deaf or severely hard-of-hearing. The implant consists of an external portion that sits behind the ear and a second portion that is surgically placed under the skin.
In terms of products type, the market is segmented into unilateral implantation and bilateral implantation. In 2016, unilateral implantation dominated the overall cochlear implant market, accounting for over 97% of global market. The dominance of unilateral implantation is majorly due to a higher demand for the product. Unilateral implantation surgery is conducted at a lower cost as compared to bilateral implant. Bilateral implantation is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.
Due to the high technical threshold, the concentration of cochlear implants system market is very high. Cochlear from Australia is a giant player in this market, accounting for almost 60% of global market. Other leading companies are MED-EL, Advanced Bionics (Sonova), Oticon (William Demant), Hangzhou Nurotron and Listent Medical.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Cochlear
Cochlear Implant (CI) System Market by Types
Cochlear Implant (CI) System Market by Applications
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries
No. of pages: 136
