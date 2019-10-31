Global Coconut Market Forecasts (2019-2023) With Industry Chain Structure, Competitive Landscape, New Projects and Investment Analysis.

Coconut has definitely made its mark on the specialty food world. Whether as an ingredient or flavor, it is invading specialty food products, supporting diet choices, and boosting category sales.

North America and Asia are the most significant production regions, occupied about 68% of market share, in terms of revenue. More than 41% of Coconut Products were produced in the North America market, which also held the dominant position in the global Coconut Products consumer market. And it is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period (2019  2023), with the market share of 39% in 2023. While the Asia region (exclude China and Southeast Asia) would emerging with a highest rate of 10.39% during the forecast period.

Vita Coco

Pepsico

Yeshu

Coca-Cola (Zico)

KKP Industry

Viva Labs

Dutch Plantin

Theppadungporn Coconut

COCO & CO

Renuka

Coconut Dream

Radha

Dangfoods

Maverick Brands

Molivera Organics

PT. Global Coconut

So Delicious

Coconut Organics

Premium Nature

Creative Snacks

Coconut Water

Coconut Milk

Coconut Oil

Coconut Snacks

Coconut Dessicated

Food & Beverage

Cosmetic

Healthcare Products