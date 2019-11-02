Global Coenzyme Q10 (Ubiquinone) Market Competition, Status and Forecast, Market Size by Players, Regions, by Types, Application by 2019-2023

Global “Coenzyme Q10 (Ubiquinone) Market” report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
Ubiquinone market, Coenzyme Q10, also known as ubiquinone, ubidecarenone, coenzyme Q, and abbreviated at times to CoQ10, is a naturally-occurring compound located in every cell in the body. Coenzyme Q10, or merely CoQ10, plays a key role in producing energy in the mitochondria, the part of a cell responsible for the production of energy in the form of ATP. Coenzyme Q10, in some cases referred to merely as CoQ10, is synthesized inside our bodies, it is also known to be found in meats, particularly in the heart, such as pork, chicken and beef, and many oils.
The global sales of coenzyme Q10 increased from 823 tons in 2013 to 1302 tons in 2017, at a CAGR of 12.15%. In 2017, the global coenzyme Q10 market is led by China. Japan is the second-largest region-wise market. As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international conomic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties, and coupled with Coenzyme Q10 industry in short supply on the market in the past few years, more and more companies enter into Coenzyme Q10 industry, the current demand for Coenzyme Q10 product is relatively high, but lightly supply exceeds demand. Ordinary Coenzyme Q10 products on the China market do not sell well; Coenzyme Q10s price is lower than past years. Currently, Kingdomway, Kaneka, ZMC and Space Biologyare the leaders of coenzyme Q10 industry. Kingdomway is a global leader. In 2017, the production of Kingdomway was 386 MT, and the company holds a share of 29.65%. In Europe and the United States, Kingdomway and Kaneka are the market leader. The product demand is rising in China, but it is slow. In the United States, the demand is rising fast. The demand for health products drives the development of this industry. At present, there are dozens of companies in the United States who are coenzyme Q10 supplement manufacturers and are still growing.Coenzyme Q10 is mainly used for food, medicine and cosmetics. In 2017, food application holds 76% of the consumption market share. Although sales of Coenzyme Q10 brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the Coenzyme Q10 field.
