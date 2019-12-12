Global Cold-Brew Coffee Market Research Report by Size, Top Manufactures, Product Types, Applications and Forecast to 2024

Cold brewing, also called cold water extraction or cold pressing, is the process of steeping coffee grounds in water at cool temperatures for an extended period. Coarse-ground beans are soaked in water for a prolonged period of time, usually 12 hours or more. The water is normally kept at room temperature, but chilled water is also used.

Lucky Jack

High Brew

Califia Farms

Wandering Bear Coffee

La Colombe

NestlÃ©

Red Thread Good

Stumptown

Caveman

Villa Myriam

Gradyâs

Seaworth Coffee Co

Slingshot Coffee Co

Sandows

KonaRed

Venice

Groundwork

Secret Squirrel

1degreeC

ZoZozial

Cove Coffee Co

Schnobs

STATION

Julius Meinl

Original Coffee

Comprehensive Supermarket

Community Supermarket

Online Sales

North America is the largest producer and consumer, it takes about 73% of global market, thought the cold brew coffee has not so long history than that of in Japan etc. The market of cold brew coffee is not increase so much before 2015, it takes a sharp growth from 2015 to 2017, this situation will maintain in 2018, and the market heat will mark a small decline in the next few years.

For other market, Europe is another big one, but for the market like APAC, South America etc., the players usually new and small, this product is not so popular.

The worldwide market for Cold-Brew Coffee is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 24.6% over the next five years, will reach 110 million US$ in 2024, from 29 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.