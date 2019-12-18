Global Cold Chain Market Along with Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast 2023

The report outlines the competitive framework of the Cold Chain Market industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Cold Chain Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

Cold Chain is a network of refrigerators, cold stores, freezers and cold boxes organized and maintained so that products are kept at the right temperature to remain flesh in transportation, storage and distribution from factory to the point of use.

Europe is the largest market of Cold Chain, with a market value share nearly 27.46% in 2016.

The second place is North America; following Europe with the market value share over 27.15% in 2016. China is another important production market of Cold Chain.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Cold Chain industry will still be a relative steady industry. Sales of Cold Chain have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

AmeriCold Logistics

Nichirei Logistics Group

Lineage Logistics

OOCL LogisticsÂ

Burris Logistics

VersaCold Logistics Services

JWD Group

Swire Group

Preferred Freezer Services

Swift Transportation

AGRO Merchants Group

LLC

XPO Logistics

CWT Limited

Kloosterboer

NewCold CoÃ¶peratief U.A.

DHL

SCG Logistics

X2 Group

AIT

Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata

Best Cold Chain Co.

A.B. Oxford Cold Storage

Interstate Cold Storage

Assa Abloy

Cloverleaf Cold Storage

Chase Doors Cold Chain Market by Types

Refrigerated Storage

Cold Chain Logistics Cold Chain Market by Applications

Food and Beverages

Healthcare