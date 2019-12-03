 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Subdivision, Forthcoming Developments, Growth Challenges, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast 2023

By Joann Wilson on December 3, 2019

Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring

Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Cold Chain Monitoring is a logistics / supply chain monitoring solution that helps to track the perishable products, eatables and food items with assured freshness and palatability. It effectively uses predictive, descriptive and real time analytics along with near real time telemetry depending upon the business need to provide a complete solution across the fleet cycle.
North America is the largest market of Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring, with a market value share nearly 31.96% in 2017.
The second place is Europe; following North America, with the market value share over 31.10% in 2017. China is another important production market of Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring.
Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring used in industry including Food and Beverages, Healthcare and Others. Report data showed that 53.99% of the Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring market demand in Food and Beverages, 34.51% in Healthcare in 2017.
Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring industry will still be a relative steady industry. Sales of Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Sensitech

  • Inc.
  • ORBCOMM
  • Testo
  • Rotronic
  • ELPRO-BUCHS AG
  • Emerson
  • Nietzsche Enterprise
  • NXP Semiconductors NV
  • Signatrol
  • Haier Biomedical
  • Monnit Corporation
  • Berlinger & Co AG
  • Cold Chain Technologies
  • LogTag Recorders Ltd
  • Omega
  • Dickson
  • ZeDA Instruments
  • Oceasoft
  • The IMC Group Ltd
  • Duoxieyun
  • Controlant Ehf
  • Gemalto
  • Infratab
  • Inc.
  • Zest Labs
  • Inc.
  • vTrack Cold Chain Monitoring
  • SecureRF Corp.
  • Jucsan
  • Maven Systems Pvt Ltd.

    Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market by Types

  • Hardware
  • Software

    Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market by Applications

  • Food and Beverages
  • PharmaÂ &Â Healthcare
  • Others

    This report also splits the market by region:

    Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

    Detailed TOC of Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Growth 2019-2024

    1 Scope of the Report

    1.1 Market Introduction

    1.2 Research Objectives

    1.3 Years Considered

    1.4 Market Research Methodology

    1.5 Economic Indicators

    1.6 Currency Considered

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 World Market Overview

    2.2 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Segment by Type

    2.3 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Consumption by Type

    2.4 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Segment by Application

    2.5 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Consumption by Application

    3 Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring by Players

    3.1 Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Sales Market Share by Players

    3.2 Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Revenue Market Share by Players

    3.4 Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

    3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

    4 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring by Regions

    4.1 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring by Regions

    4.2 Americas Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Consumption Growth

    4.3 APAC Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Consumption Growth

    4.4 Europe Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Consumption Growth

    4.5 Middle East & Africa Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Consumption Growth

    9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

    9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

    9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

    9.3 Market Trends

    10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

    10.1 Sales Channel

    10.1.1 Direct Channels

    10.1.2 Indirect Channels

    10.2 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Distributors

    10.3 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Customer

    11 Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Forecast

    11.1 Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)

    11.2 Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Forecast by Regions

    11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

    11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

    11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

    11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

    11.7 Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Forecast by Type

    11.8 Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Forecast by Application

    12 Key Players Analysis

    12.1 Company Details

    12.2 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Product Offered

    12.3 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2024)

    12.4 Main Business Overview

    13 Research Findings and Conclusion

    No. of pages: 156

