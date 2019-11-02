Global Cold Forging Machine Market2019 Cost Analysis, Profits and Gross Margin Analysis with Its Important by Types and Application 2023

The report outlines the competitive framework of the “Cold Forging Machine Market” industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Cold Forging Machine Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe
Cold forging machine is a kind of equipment to produce fasteners and shaped pieces by using cold forging process
Thera are many cold forging machine manufactures in the world, global cold forging machine production will reach about 6075Units in 2016 from 4369Units in 2011. The average growth is about 6.34% from 2011 to 2016. Cold forging machine production main focus on Japan and China, Japan cold forging machine production took about 11.34% of total market in 2015, the followed is China, about 40.86%. Jern Yao, Chun Yu Group, National Machinery, Sacma, Sakamura, Hyodong, Carlo Salvi, Nakashimada are leading manufacturer in Japan, the total cold forging machine production occupy above 21.9% market share. Upstream manufacturers including: Ovako Group, Aichi Steel Corp, Hitachi Metals Ltd., Mitsubishi Steel Mfg Co., Ltd., Baosteel, Shougang Group, The Timken Company, MAE, CSSC, Fox Valley Forge, Ningbo Hengyuan Casting Co., Ltd., Siemens etc.
Downstream customers include: Birmingham Fastener, Powers Fasteners, Lancaster Fastener Co., Ltd., Dura Fasteners Company Limited, Thai Union Fasteners Co., Ltd., Nova. Fastener Co., Ltd., M & W Fastener Co., Ltd, Shanghai Shengguang High Strength Bolts Co., Ltd, Zhejiang Laibao Precision Technology Co., Ltd, etc.
The industry chain is mature, manufactures between the upstream and downstream are stable.Global demand of cold forging machine has maintained steady growth, the growth rate is around 6.34%, and similar to production growth. Cold forging machine major application is produce fastener and shaped pieces.Downstream applications field include Automobile, Motorcycle, Aviation, Military, Construction, these industries development rapidly, this industries demand for fastener and shaped pieces are constantly increasing, indirectly stimulating the market demand of cold forging machine, and stimulate the development of cold forging machine industry . Despite the presence of competition problems, the global recovery trend is clear, cold forging machine retains its advantage in fastener and shaped pieces produce, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Although sales of cold forging machine brought a lot of opportunity, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the cold forging machine field.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Cold Forging Machine Market by Types
Cold Forging Machine Market by Applications
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.,
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Brazil
- APAC
- ………………
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Cold Forging Machine Consumption 2014-2024
2.1.2 Cold Forging Machine Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Cold Forging Machine Segment by Type
2.2.1 Lower Extremity
2.2.2 Upper Extremity
2.2.3 Exoskeleton
…………………And Continue
Research objectives
To study and analyse the global Cold Forging Machine consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Cold Forging Machine market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Cold Forging Machine manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyse the Cold Forging Machine with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Cold Forging Machine submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyse competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyse their growth strategies.
No. of Pages: – 178
