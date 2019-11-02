Global Cold Forging Machine Market2019 Cost Analysis, Profits and Gross Margin Analysis with Its Important by Types and Application 2023

Cold forging machine is a kind of equipment to produce fasteners and shaped pieces by using cold forging process

Thera are many cold forging machine manufactures in the world, global cold forging machine production will reach about 6075Units in 2016 from 4369Units in 2011. The average growth is about 6.34% from 2011 to 2016. Cold forging machine production main focus on Japan and China, Japan cold forging machine production took about 11.34% of total market in 2015, the followed is China, about 40.86%. Jern Yao, Chun Yu Group, National Machinery, Sacma, Sakamura, Hyodong, Carlo Salvi, Nakashimada are leading manufacturer in Japan, the total cold forging machine production occupy above 21.9% market share. Upstream manufacturers including: Ovako Group, Aichi Steel Corp, Hitachi Metals Ltd., Mitsubishi Steel Mfg Co., Ltd., Baosteel, Shougang Group, The Timken Company, MAE, CSSC, Fox Valley Forge, Ningbo Hengyuan Casting Co., Ltd., Siemens etc.

Downstream customers include: Birmingham Fastener, Powers Fasteners, Lancaster Fastener Co., Ltd., Dura Fasteners Company Limited, Thai Union Fasteners Co., Ltd., Nova. Fastener Co., Ltd., M & W Fastener Co., Ltd, Shanghai Shengguang High Strength Bolts Co., Ltd, Zhejiang Laibao Precision Technology Co., Ltd, etc.

The industry chain is mature, manufactures between the upstream and downstream are stable.Global demand of cold forging machine has maintained steady growth, the growth rate is around 6.34%, and similar to production growth. Cold forging machine major application is produce fastener and shaped pieces.Downstream applications field include Automobile, Motorcycle, Aviation, Military, Construction, these industries development rapidly, this industries demand for fastener and shaped pieces are constantly increasing, indirectly stimulating the market demand of cold forging machine, and stimulate the development of cold forging machine industry . Despite the presence of competition problems, the global recovery trend is clear, cold forging machine retains its advantage in fastener and shaped pieces produce, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Although sales of cold forging machine brought a lot of opportunity, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the cold forging machine field.

