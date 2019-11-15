Global Cold Forging Machines Market 2019: Growth Prediction Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Size, Type and Application to 2024

Forging and tooling machines are an integral part of manufacturing industry to develop innovative approaches for new tool and tooling system. Automotive industry is a positive influence on the expansion of forging industry across the globe. Every year automotive industry consumes over 60% of forged metals which are produced across the world. Cold forging method is mainly preferred for soft metals such as aluminum. Features such as reliability, high strength, and economic feasibility are increasing the importance of the use of cold forged parts supporting the demand for cold forging machines market across the globe. High quality surface finish and dimensional accuracy of metals can be obtained with cold method thus propelling the growth for global cold forging machines market..

Cold Forging Machines Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

National Machinery

Sacma

Nedschroef Herentals

Hatebura

Ningbo Sijin Machinery

Zhejiang Dongrui Machinery Industrial

Wuxi Zhengyao Machinery

ZHEJIANG YESWIN MACHINERY

Hyodong Machine and many more. Cold Forging Machines Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Cold Forging Machines Market can be Split into:

2-Die Station

3-Die Station

4-Die Station

5-Die Station

6-Die Station. By Applications, the Cold Forging Machines Market can be Split into:

Fastener