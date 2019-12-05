Global Cold Milling Machine Market Along with Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast 2023

The report outlines the competitive framework of the Cold Milling Machine Market industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Cold Milling Machine Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

Cold Milling Machine (also known as a cold planer, pavement planer, pavement recycler or rotomill) is a piece of heavy equipment used to remove old asphalt pavements and surfaces from roadways, resulting in an even surface. The machineâs revolving cutting head cuts into the pavement at a predetermined depth and cross slope and removes the reclaimed asphalt pavement (RAP). The milling machine is equipped with a conveyor which deposits the RAP into a transport truck, or the RAP can be left in place (wind-rowed) to be removed at a later date or used in recycling.

The global cold milling machine average price is in the decline trend, from 326 K $/unit in 2013 to 297 K $/unit in 2017. The price will be in decline trend if more capacity goes into operation and price of the raw material get reduction in the future. The cold milling machine sales will reach about 3174 units in 2017 from 2623 units in 2013 all around the world, with the CAGR of 4.88%.Europe is the largest consumption country of cold milling machine in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. European market took up about 38% the global market in 2017, followed by USA (24%), and China is followed with the share about 21%. Germany, USA, China, Italy, France and Sweden are now the key producers of cold milling machines. There are some producers with low price, poor quality products in China. Some of them bought core component from foreign enterprises, such as Caterpillar, Wirtgen, etc. The high quality products are mainly supplied by overseas producers.Wirtgen, CMI, Caterpillar, RoadTec, XCMG, Bomag, Huatong Kinetics, Sany Group, John Deere, Xian Hongda, SCMC, XRMC, Atlas Copco, LiuGong, XGMA, Dingsheng and Zoomlion are the key producers in the global cold milling machine market. Top ten took up about 90% of the global production in 2017. Wirtgen hold about half of the global market while CMI, Caterpillar, etc. which have leading technology and market position, are wellknown suppliers around the world, and XCMG, Huatong Kinetics, Sany Group and Xian Hongda are the leading supplier in China with the total local share of about 50%.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

