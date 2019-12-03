 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Collaborative Robots Market 2020: Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Analysis with Forecasts to 2026!!

By Joann Wilson on December 3, 2019

Collaborative Robots

Report gives deep analysis of “Collaborative Robots Market” industry overview by Types, applications, Key players and regions. This report furthermore shows the 2019-2024 Production, Consumption, income, Price & Cost Overview. From raw materials to downstream consumers of this industry will be examined scientifically. the feature of product flow and sales channel will be presented as well. In a word, this report will help you to establish a landscape of industrial development and characteristics of the Collaborative Robots market

Summary

  • Collaborative robot (Cobots) is a robot intended to physically interact with humans in a shared workspace. In addition, a collaborative robot is less bulky and much easier to operate than other equipment when loads between 50 and 100 kilos must be handled. This is in contrast with other robots, designed to operate autonomously or with limited guidance, which is what most industrial robots were up until the decade of the 2010s. Cobots can have many roles â from autonomous robots capable of working together with humans in an office environment that can ask you for help, to industrial robots having their protective guards removed as they can react to a human presence under EN ISO 10218 or RSA BSR/T15.1.
  • The report forecast global Collaborative Robots market to grow to reach xxx Million USD in 2019 with a CAGR of xx% during the period 2020-2024.
  • The report offers detailed coverage of Collaborative Robots industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Collaborative Robots by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.
  • First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Collaborative Robots market for 2015-2024.
  • And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].
  • At the same time, we classify Collaborative Robots according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.
  • Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Collaborative Robots company.4

    Key Companies

  • Universal Robots
  • Rethink Robotics
  • ABB
  • Fanuc
  • KUKA
  • Kawasaki

    Collaborative Robots Market Segmentation

    Market by Type

  • Upto 5kg
  • 5~10 kg
  • Above 10kg

    Market by Application

  • Automotive
  • Electronics
  • Metal and Machining
  • Plastic and Polymers
  • Food and Beverages
  • Others

    By Region

  • Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]
  • Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
  • North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]
  • Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
  • South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

    Major Point of this Reports

    Reports gives 5 Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers operating in the industry.

    The reports offer an in-depth breakdown and current & upcoming trends to explain the imminent investment pockets.

    Collaborative Robots market provides Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities

    The quantitative analysis of the market from 2019 to 2023 is provided to determine the market potential.

