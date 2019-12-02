Global Collateralized Debt Obligation Market Competition, Status and Forecast, Market Size by Players, Regions, by Types, Application by 2019-2023

A collateralized debt obligation (CDO) is a type of structured asset-backed security (ABS). Originally developed for the corporate debt markets, over time CDOs evolved to encompass the mortgage and mortgage-backed security (“MBS”) markets.

Geographically, the global collateralized debt obligation market has been segmented into North America, Europe, China, RoA, South America and Row. The North America held the largest share in the global ollateralized debt obligation market, its revenue of global market exceeds 50% in 2016. The next is Europe.

Citigroup

Credit Suisse

Morgan Stanley

J.P. Morgan

Wells Fargo

Bank of America

BNP Paribas

Natixis

Goldman Sachs

GreensLedge

Deutsche Bank

Barclays

Jefferies

MUFG

RBC Capital

UBS Collateralized Debt Obligation Market by Types

Collateralized loan obligations (CLOs)

Collateralized bond obligations (CBOs)

Structured finance CDOs (SFCDOs) Collateralized Debt Obligation Market by Applications

Asset Management Company

Fund Company