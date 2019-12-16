Global Colloids (Blood Plasma) Market Report Analysis 2019, Size, Share, Demand, Industry Trends, Competitive Research and Growth to 2024

About Colloids (Blood Plasma):

Colloids (blood plasma) are the substances of expanding the circulating blood volume, which mainly contain albumin type, gelatin type, dextran type and hydroxyethyl starch type.Colloids (Blood Plasma) can be applied for extensive burns, massive blood or plasma loss and hypovolemic shock. In this report, we calculate colloids (blood plasma) preparations, which is produced by albumin, gelatin, dextran and hydroxyethyl starch.

Colloids (Blood Plasma) Market Manufactures:

CSL Behring

Baxter

Grifols

Octapharma

Kedrion

Shanghai Raas

CTBB

Hualan Bio

Rongsheng Pharmaceutical

Boya Rongsheng

B. Braun Medical

Fresenius Kabi

HOSPIRA

Axa parenterals

Fresenius Kabi(China)

CR Double-Crane

Kelun Group

Shandong Qidu Pharmaceutical

Shandong Hualu Pharmaceutical

Minsheng Pharma

Natural Type Colloids (Blood Plasma)

Synthetic Type Colloids (Blood Plasma) Colloids (Blood Plasma) Market Applications:

Extensive Burns

Massive Blood or Plasma Loss

Hypovolemic Shock

The global colloids (blood plasma) industry is mature. The production of Human Albumin increase from 544.08 MT in 2010 to 805.38 MT in 2015, with an average growth rate of more than 9.60 %. The production of synthetic colloids increase from 42.03 Million Units in 2010 to 53.43 Million Units in 2015, with an average growth rate of more than 5.42 %.

The production growth rate of hydroxyethyl starch colloid reduced obviously because Europe and USA banned the usage of HES solutions in patients with sepsis. At the same time, this stimulated the increase of growth rate in albumin colloids.

The manufacturers and consumers of natural colloids and synthetic colloids are both concentrated in North America, Europe and China. North America is the largest manufacturer and consumer in natural colloids , however Europe occupies the largest share in the global synthetic market.

The worldwide market for Colloids (Blood Plasma) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.