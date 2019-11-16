Global Colocation Market 2019 Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin, Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2023

The report outlines the competitive framework of the “Colocation Market” industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Colocation Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

Get a sample copy of the report at – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13902900

A Colocation center (or colo) offers dedicated facility, where a business can physically house their servers and other equipment. Businesses can rent the space, as opposed to locating their servers or other computing hardware in their offices, for greater network reliability and uptime.

In aggregate the top twelve colocation providers are accounted for almost 30.67% of the total worldwide market. There is then a long tail of smaller providers, each with 1% or less market share. Even though the market is going through consolidation, the colocation industry has contained over 1,000 additional companies.

Data center colocation observes a great demand in telecommunication and information technology, due to the rising density of data servers. Colocation market earns a maximum chunk of its revenue from this vertical. Furthermore, the energy sector is also relying on the data center operation to meet different regulatory norms.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Equinix

Digital Realty

NTT Communications

CenturyLink

Interxion

Telehouse

AT&T

Windstream

Level 3 Communications

Verizon Enterprise

DFT

Global Switch

Coresite

Internap

QTS

Rackspace

Colt

SunGard Availability Services

Navisite

I/O Data Centers

CyrusOne

21Vianet

ChinaNetCenter

Netbank

51IDC Colocation Market by Types

Retail Colocation

Wholesale Colocation Colocation Market by Applications

Banking

Financial and Insurance

Government & Public

Telecom & IT

Healthcare & Life sciences