Global Color Coated Steel Market Competition, Status and Forecast, Market Size by Players, Regions, by Types, Application by 2019-2023

Global “Color Coated Steel Market” report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Color Coated Steel is cold rolled steel and galvanized steel substrate. It is surfaced preparation and applied a continuous coating, which made after baking and cooling products. Coated steel sheet is light, beautiful and good corrosion resistance. It could be directly processed and apply in Construction, shipbuilding, vehicle manufacturing, the furniture industry, electrical industry to provide a new type of raw material. It played with steel and wood, efficient construction, energy conservation, pollution prevention and other good results.

The major driver identified for the global coated steel market is growing demand from end-use industries such as construction, automotive, and appliances; stiff competition in the coated steel industry; inexpensive than electro-galvanizing process; product quality and differentiation; durability of cut edges; and fluoropolymer continue to grow in the building & construction market.The growth of the downstream industries is the key driving force for the coated steel market. For example, in the refrigerator market, the sales in the Asia-Pacific region have witnessed a steady growth in the past few years. China, Korea, Japan and India are the key production hubs of refrigerators due to huge domestic demand and low production costs. The great demand from such end-use industry has driven the market for coated steel. The increasing potential to spend on upgrades for kitchens, roofing, and basic home improvements and additions most of which include steel coated products are driving the coated steel market.In 2016, the polyester color coated steel segment accounted for the largest market share, in terms of value. Polyester resins form highly durable structures and coatings are cross-linked with a vinylic reactive monomer, which is most commonly styrene. The current industry trend highlights the use of polyester resin above all other resin types. In addition, it has limited use in the coatings industry primarily because curing is strongly inhibited by oxygen, leaving the surface of the polyester-coated steel soft and sticky. Due to these properties, the polyester-coated steel are the most broadly used coated steel, globally.Color coated steel market is competitive and fragmented with a small number of large global firm, and thousands of smaller local companies, the concentration of this market is very low. Leading companies are BlueScope, Kerui Steel, NSSMC, ArcelorMittal, Dongkuk Steel, ThyssenKrupp, Baosteel, Severstal and U.S. Steel.

BlueScope

Kerui Steel

NSSMC

ArcelorMittal

Dongkuk Steel

ThyssenKrupp

Baosteel

Severstal

U.S. Steel

Shandong Guanzhou

JSW Steel

NLMK Group

Dongbu Steel

Essar Steel

POSCO

JFE Steel

Ansteel

PE Coated Steel

HDP Coated Steel

SMP Coated Steel

Construction

Home Appliance