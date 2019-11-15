Global Colostrum Market 2019-2025 | Latest Trends of Leading Companies, Industry Data, Product Specification and Forecast to 2025

APS BioGroup

La Belle

Ingredia Nutritional

The Saskatoon Colostrum

Biostrum Nutritech

Biotaris

NIG Nutritionals

Good Health NZ Products

Sterling Technology

Colostrum (known colloquially as beestings, bisnings or first milk) is the first form of milk produced by the mammary glands of mammals (including many humans) immediately following delivery of the newborn. Most species will generate colostrum just prior to giving birth. Colostrum contains antibodies to protect the newborn against disease. In general, protein concentration in colostrum is substantially higher than in milk.

Organic form segment is projected to expand at the highest CAGR in terms of value over the forecast period.

This report studies the global market size of Colostrum, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Colostrum sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications.

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025 Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Colostrum in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Whole colostrum powder

Skim colostrum powder

Specialty colostrum powder Colostrum Market Segmentation, On the Basis of Applications:

Functional foods and nutritional supplements

Medical nutrition

Animal feed

Infant food