Global Commercial Aircraft MRO Market Research Report by Size, Top Manufactures, Product Types, Applications and Forecast to 2024

December 18, 2019

Commercial Aircraft MRO

GlobalCommercial Aircraft MRO Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Commercial Aircraft MRO market size.

About Commercial Aircraft MRO:

Aircraft MRO is the description of maintenance repair and overhaul to aircraft, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) is a key activity in the lifecycle of aircraft. Because of the typically long operational lifetimes expected from these costly assets, MRO is necessary to maintain these systems in a safe and functional condition, so that they can fulfill the operational role that they were designed for. This report mainly covers four market segments: Airframe, Engine, Component and Line

Top Key Players of Commercial Aircraft MRO Market:

  • Lufthansa Technik
  • GE Aviation
  • AFI KLM E&M
  • ST Aerospace
  • MTU Maintenance
  • AAR Corp.
  • Rolls-Royce
  • SR Technics (Mubadala Aerospace)
  • SIA Engineering
  • Delta TechOps
  • Haeco
  • JAL Engineering
  • Ameco Beijing
  • TAP M&E
  • ANA
  • British Airways Engineering
  • Korean Air
  • Iberia Maintenance

    Major Types covered in the Commercial Aircraft MRO Market report are:

  • Engine Maintenance
  • Components Maintenance
  • Airframe Heavy Maintenance
  • Line Maintenance Modification

    Major Applications covered in the Commercial Aircraft MRO Market report are:

  • Air Transport
  • BGA

  • Scope of Commercial Aircraft MRO Market:

  • The market volume of Commercial aircraft MRO is related to downstream demand and global economy. As there will always be some uncertainties in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of Commercial aircraft MRO market might not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of aircraft is still promising.
  • The global Commercial aircraft MRO industry markets mainly concentrate in United States, Europe and China, Japan, Asia-Pacific other, etc. And the market is supplied by a combination of large multinational firms and smaller local companies. The leading global firms include Lufthansa Technik, GE Aviation, AFI KLM E&M, ST Aerospace, MTU, AAR, SR Technics (Mubadala Aerospace), SIA Engineering, Delta TechOps and others. These companies tend to compete against each other globally to supply most of the largest Commercial aircraft MRO markets. In many markets, these leading global firms also face competition from local players.
  • The global Commercial Aircraft MRO market is valued at 53000 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 62150 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% between 2019 and 2024.
  • The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
  • North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Commercial Aircraft MRO.
  • Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
  • This report studies the Commercial Aircraft MRO market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Commercial Aircraft MRO

    No. of Commercial Aircraft MRO Market Report pages: 137  

