Global Commercial Flooring Market Segmentation along with Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies, Factors Contributing to Growth and Forecast 2023

By Joann Wilson on December 12, 2019

Commercial Flooring

Global Commercial Flooring Market 2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure. The Commercial Flooring Market study is provided for the worldwide market including growth history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions development status.

Commercial flooring is the walking surface of a commercial building like shopping mall, hospital, playground, etc. Commercial flooring may be stone, wood, ceramic, or any other material that can support the expected load.
In this report, we research all flooring materials except home flooring of residents.The technical barriers of commercial flooring are not high, and the commercial flooring production concentrated large companies including Mohawk Group, Mannington, Armstrong, Shaw Industries, Tarkett, StonePeak Ceramics, Roppe, Lamosa, and others. The enterprises are mainly located in USA, followed by Mexico.
Commercial Flooring are widely used in Educational, Institutional, Healthcare / Hospital, Hospitality, Light Commercial, Light Industrial, Office, Retail / Stores, Transportation / Public Venues, and others. As the demand increases rapidly for downstream industries, the demand for Commercial Flooring will correspondingly increase. The increased consumption of Commercial Flooring is expected to continue during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2016-2021. Commercial Flooring industry will usher in a stable growth space.
In the past few years, the price of commercial flooring gradually decreased and expected the price will not increase with the production released. As the same time, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of commercial flooring. Therefore, to some extent, the companies face the risk of profit decline.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Mohawk Group

  • Mannington
  • Armstrong
  • Shaw Industries
  • Tarkett
  • LG Hausys
  • Milliken & Company
  • J+J Flooring Group
  • StonePeak Ceramics
  • Roppe
  • Florim USA
  • Lamosa
  • Kronospan
  • Crossville
  • Parterre

    Commercial Flooring Market by Types

  • Resilient Category (Rubber
  • LVT And VCT)
  • Carpet
  • Hardwood and Laminate
  • Ceramic Tile
    Commercial Flooring Market by Applications

  • Education System
  • Medical System
  • Sports System
  • Leisure And Shopping System
  • Traffic System
  • Office System
  • Industrial System

    This report also splits the market by region:

    Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

    Detailed TOC of Global Commercial Flooring Market Growth 2019-2024

    1 Scope of the Report

    1.1 Market Introduction

    1.2 Research Objectives

    1.3 Years Considered

    1.4 Market Research Methodology

    1.5 Economic Indicators

    1.6 Currency Considered

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 World Market Overview

    2.2 Commercial Flooring Segment by Type

    2.3 Commercial Flooring Consumption by Type

    2.4 Commercial Flooring Segment by Application

    2.5 Commercial Flooring Consumption by Application

    3 Global Commercial Flooring by Players

    3.1 Global Commercial Flooring Sales Market Share by Players

    3.2 Global Commercial Flooring Revenue Market Share by Players

    3.4 Global Commercial Flooring Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

    3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

    4 Commercial Flooring by Regions

    4.1 Commercial Flooring by Regions

    4.2 Americas Commercial Flooring Consumption Growth

    4.3 APAC Commercial Flooring Consumption Growth

    4.4 Europe Commercial Flooring Consumption Growth

    4.5 Middle East & Africa Commercial Flooring Consumption Growth

    9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

    9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

    9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

    9.3 Market Trends

    10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

    10.1 Sales Channel

    10.1.1 Direct Channels

    10.1.2 Indirect Channels

    10.2 Commercial Flooring Distributors

    10.3 Commercial Flooring Customer

    And Many More……………

    No. of pages: 167

