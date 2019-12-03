Global Compound Semiconductor Market Along with Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast 2023

Compound semiconductors are semiconductors that are made from two or more elements. Silicon is made from a single element, and therefore is not a compound semiconductor.

Most compound semiconductors are from combinations of elements from GroupIII and GroupV of the Periodic Table of the Elements (GaAs, GaP, InP and others). Other compound semiconductors are made from Groups II and VI (CdTe, ZnSe and others). It is also possible to use different elements from within the same group (IV), to make compound semiconductors such as SiC.In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Compound Semiconductor in the regions of North America, Europe and Asia.

In the future, the production and consumption is estimated to continue developing with a stable growth rate. To meet the large and increasing demand, more and more manufacturers will go into this industry.

The price of Compound Semiconductor differs from company to company, as there is a great difference among the Compound Semiconductor quality from different companies.

IQE PLC

Sumitomo Electric Industries

SCIOCS

Mitsubishi Chemical

Sanâan Optoelectronics

Dow Corning

Shin-Etsu Chemical

DOWA

Freiberger

JX Nippon Mining & Metals Compound Semiconductor Market by Types

Gallium Arsenide (GaAs)

Gallium Nitride (GaN)

Silicon Carbide (SiC)

Others Compound Semiconductor Market by Applications

Electronic Components

Photonic Device

Optoelectronic Devices