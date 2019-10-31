Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) Vehicles Market 2019 Driving Factors, Industry Analysis, Investment Feasibility and Trends, Outlook -2023

Global “Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) Vehicles Market”2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure. The Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) Vehicles Market study is provided for the worldwide market including growth history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Get a sample copy of the report at :- https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13842822

Compressed natural gas vehicle is an alternative fuel vehicle that uses compressed natural gas as the fuel rather than gasoline or diesel. CNG, or compressed natural gas, is stored at high pressure, 3,000 to 3,600 pounds per square inch (21 to 25 MPa). The required tank is more massive and costly than a conventional fuel tank. The CNG vehicles emissions are cleaner, with lower emissions of carbon and lower particulate emissions per equivalent distance traveled. There is generally less wasted fuel.

In the next five years, the Global consumption of CNG and LPG Vehicles will maintain about 10.85% annual growth rate.The global average price of CNG and LPG vehicles is in the decreasing trend, from14.4 K USD/Unit in 2013 to 12.8 K USD/Unit g in 2018. With the situation of global economy and more company enter this industry; prices will be decreasing trend in the following five years.MENA is a large consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 27.85%. Following south Asia, China is another important consumption place with the consumption market share of 15.03% in 2017.In 2017, there are two key reasons causing the huge decline of CNG Vehicles sales in China. One is China has introduced a new policy to limit motor vehicle oil to gas, another is the decline in gasoline price.Market competition is intense. Fiat Chrysler, Volkswagen, Ford, General Motors, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold high-end customers, and their products are famous in the world.Industry concentration is deepening. China domestic CNG vehicles enterprises are increasing investment and absorbing foreign advanced technologies so that large companies will gain more market share.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Fiat Chrysler

Volkswagen

Ford

General Motors

Toyota

Iran Khodro

Nissan

Volvo Group

Hyundai

Honda

Suzuki

Mercedes-Benz

Renault

PSA

Great Wall Motors Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) Vehicles Market by Types

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) Vehicles Market by Applications

Home Use