Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Market Report 2019 Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024

Global “Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Market” report distributes a detailed study of present and upcoming opportunities to clarify the future investment in the market. Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders market 2019-2024 report shares information regarding production, consumption, export, and Import by Regions.

About Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders:

Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders is made using the cylinder shape with a semi-spherical shape covering each end. The cylinder and semi-spherical shapes provide the strongest structural shape because the circular and spherical shapes provide for equal distribution of stresses throughout the inner area of the tank producing the highest safety available for high-pressure vessels.

Competitive Key Vendors-

inomatech

Everest Kanto Cylinders

Worthington Industries

Luxfer Group

Hexagon Composites

Beijing Tianhai Industry

Rama Cylinders

Quantum Technologies

Faber Industrie

CIMC ENRIC

Avanco Group

Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Market Report Details Analysis of past as well as future market trends of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Market. The report showcases the business strategists, Market Growth Prospects & futuristic cost and revenue over the coming years. It shows Market Segmentation, Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Price during the Forecast period from 2019 to 2024. Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Market report also gives an In-depth analysis of major manufactures by analysing Production and Sales Market Comparison. Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Market Segment by Regions– North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others Geographically, Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders market report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate in these regions, from 2019 to 2024. Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Market Types:

Type 1

Type 2

Type 3

Type 4

Others Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Market Applications:

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles This report also presents the manufacturer’s landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major manufacturers operating in the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders industry. Scope of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Market:

The Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders industry is not highly concentrated, there are more than one hundred manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly come from North America and Western Europe. Limited refueling infrastructures, and higher prices of composite cylinders, are some of the factors that hinder the growth of the CNG tanks/cylinders. Rising price of raw materials such as metals, glass fiber, carbon fiber, and other components used in manufacturing of CNG tanks/cylinders are the few challenges inhibiting the growth of the CNG tanks/cylinders market.

The growth in CNG cylinder market for storage and transportation of CNG would be dependent on government plans and initiatives to switch over to alternative fuel. However, with natural gas being progressively made available in most parts of the country and the rising cost of fuels (except for the fall in prices witnessed since the second half of the year), it is expected that the Government policies would be progressive favoring CNG as a fuel. The recent judicial activism at the highest level resulting which the Government has been mandated to have uniform natural gas prices across worldwide is a beneficial development, which will improve the availability of CNG at reasonable cost across India, which will induce consumers to switch over to CNG vehicles. This would lead to an accelerated growth in the CNG cylinder industry. Policy decision by the government to de-regulate diesel prices will turn some of the demand to CNG. The expected increase in supply of domestic gas due to the gas price hike will add impetus to the demand in the long run.

The worldwide market for Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.8% over the next five years, will reach 1080 million US$ in 2024, from 730 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.