Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Market Report 2019 Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on October 10, 2019

Global “Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Market” report distributes a detailed study of present and upcoming opportunities to clarify the future investment in the market. Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders market 2019-2024 report shares information regarding production, consumption, export, and Import by Regions. 

About Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders:

Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders is made using the cylinder shape with a semi-spherical shape covering each end. The cylinder and semi-spherical shapes provide the strongest structural shape because the circular and spherical shapes provide for equal distribution of stresses throughout the inner area of the tank producing the highest safety available for high-pressure vessels.

Competitive Key Vendors-

  • inomatech
  • Everest Kanto Cylinders
  • Worthington Industries
  • Luxfer Group
  • Hexagon Composites
  • Beijing Tianhai Industry
  • Rama Cylinders
  • Quantum Technologies
  • Faber Industrie
  • CIMC ENRIC
  • Avanco Group

  • Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Market Report Details Analysis of past as well as future market trends of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Market. The report showcases the business strategists, Market Growth Prospects & futuristic cost and revenue over the coming years. It shows Market Segmentation, Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Price during the Forecast period from 2019 to 2024. Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Market report also gives an In-depth analysis of major manufactures by analysing Production and Sales Market Comparison.

    Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Market Segment by Regions– North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others

    Geographically, Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders market report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate in these regions, from 2019 to 2024.

    Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Market Types:

  • Type 1
  • Type 2
  • Type 3
  • Type 4
  • Others

    Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Market Applications:

  • Passenger Vehicles
  • Commercial Vehicles

    This report also presents the manufacturer’s landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major manufacturers operating in the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders industry.

    Scope of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Market:

  • The Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders industry is not highly concentrated, there are more than one hundred manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly come from North America and Western Europe. Limited refueling infrastructures, and higher prices of composite cylinders, are some of the factors that hinder the growth of the CNG tanks/cylinders. Rising price of raw materials such as metals, glass fiber, carbon fiber, and other components used in manufacturing of CNG tanks/cylinders are the few challenges inhibiting the growth of the CNG tanks/cylinders market.
  • The growth in CNG cylinder market for storage and transportation of CNG would be dependent on government plans and initiatives to switch over to alternative fuel. However, with natural gas being progressively made available in most parts of the country and the rising cost of fuels (except for the fall in prices witnessed since the second half of the year), it is expected that the Government policies would be progressive favoring CNG as a fuel. The recent judicial activism at the highest level resulting which the Government has been mandated to have uniform natural gas prices across worldwide is a beneficial development, which will improve the availability of CNG at reasonable cost across India, which will induce consumers to switch over to CNG vehicles. This would lead to an accelerated growth in the CNG cylinder industry. Policy decision by the government to de-regulate diesel prices will turn some of the demand to CNG. The expected increase in supply of domestic gas due to the gas price hike will add impetus to the demand in the long run.
  • The worldwide market for Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.8% over the next five years, will reach 1080 million US$ in 2024, from 730 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders market also provides Limitations, Opportunities, and Drivers and Industry Barriers and New Entrants SWOT Analysis (Emerging Countries of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders, Growing Market of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders) which shows market condition, to get a full detailed list, view our report.

    No. of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Market Report pages: 115

    Important Key questions answered in Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders market report –

    • What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders in 2024?
    • What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders market?
    • What is Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope and price analysis of top Manufacturers Profiles?
    • Who Are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers.
    • Who are the key manufacturers? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
    • What are the opportunities and threats faced by the manufacturers in the global market?

    The report then estimates 2019-2024 market development trends of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders market. Analysis of upstream raw materials, Production Process Analysis, and Industry Chain Analysis is also carried out. In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders market before evaluating its feasibility.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

