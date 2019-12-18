Global Compressed Natural Gas Vehicles Market 2020 Overview Along with Competitive Landscape, Company Profiles with Product Details and Competitors and Forecast 2023

Global Compressed Natural Gas Vehicles Market 2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure. The Compressed Natural Gas Vehicles Market study is provided for the worldwide market including growth history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions development status.

Compressed natural gas vehicle is an alternative fuel vehicle that uses compressed natural gas as the fuel rather than gasoline or diesel. CNG, or compressed natural gas, is stored at high pressure, 3,000 to 3,600 pounds per square inch (21 to 25 MPa). The required tank is more massive and costly than a conventional fuel tank. The CNG vehicleâs emissions are cleaner, with lower emissions of carbon and lower particulate emissions per equivalent distance traveled. There is generally less wasted fuel.

China automotive compressed natural gas vehicles industry is concentrated and the top three manufacturers control over 40% of the market share in 2015. Faw-Volkswagen, DPCA and Beijing Hyundai are the leaders in the global compressed natural gas vehicles market. And most top players are joint ventures that have more advanced technology and more funds.

South Central China is the largest plants of CNG vehicles in China with the market share of over 24% in 2015, followed by Northeast and East China, whose market share are 16.98% and 17.12%, respectively. As for the demand, Shandong and Xinjiang are the leading markets.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Faw-Volkswagen

DPCA

Beijing Hyundai

Saic-Volkswagen

DYK

Changan-Suzuki

Cherry

BYD

Lifan

Yutong

JAC

Shudu Bus

Zhongtong Bus

King Long

SG Automotive Group

Asiastar

Yangtse

Foton

Brilliance Auto

Haima

Shaolin Bus

Geely

Changan Compressed Natural Gas Vehicles Market by Types

Passenger Car

Bus

Truck Compressed Natural Gas Vehicles Market by Applications

Operating Vehicle